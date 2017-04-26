Waterloo man seriously injured in Mascoutah bus crash

A 47-year-old Waterloo man has a long road to recovery ahead of him after being seriously injured in yesterday’s crash between a Mascoutah School District bus and a box truck on Route 161.

George Buchanan, a lifelong Monroe County resident and 1988 graduate of Waterloo High School, was driving a delivery box truck for Weir Chevrolet in Red Bud when a fight among middle school students on the Mascoutah bus distracted the bus’s driver, causing the bus to swerve, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.

“The driver of the delivery truck noticed the school bus swerving,” Dye said. “He pulled over to the right as far as he possibly could next to a guard rail. That’s when the driver of the school bus hit the driver of the delivery truck’s vehicle, causing serious injuries to the 47-year-old driver of the delivery truck.”

Buchanan was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he has undergone surgeries for a severe arm injury.

Eight students and the bus driver were transported for treatment at area hospitals but their injuries are not considered serious.

The 74-year-old bus driver has a clean record, according to Dye, and no charges have been filed thus far; the driver was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.