Waterloo man gets prison for battery incidents

A young man will serve prison time in connection with two battery incidents in Waterloo.

Nicholas J. Schardan, 19, of Waterloo, was sentenced this week to two concurrent four-year prison terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections for felony aggravated battery.

Shortly after 1:50 a.m. Feb. 18, Schardan “struck and kicked” Harrison Russell in the 100 block of North Main Street, court information states. He was also charged with felony mob action for that incident since he was allegedly acting together with another man who has not yet been taken into custody. The mob action charge against Schardan was dismissed as part of sentencing negotiations.

Schardan was also charged with felony aggravated battery following a Feb. 10, 2017 incident during which he struck Michael Davis in the face with his fist at Family Video, 100 Plaza Drive.

The Waterloo Police Department investigated both battery cases.