Waterloo man gets 8 years in prison

A Waterloo man was sentenced in federal court to more than eight years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Todd O. Sweet, 51, was sentenced Friday at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In December 2012, Sweet was living in a tent in the woods off Lemen Road, having absconded from supervised release following his conviction in the Eastern District of Missouri for possession of body armor by a violent felon, court information state.

The owner of the land where Sweet kept his campsite called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department when he discovered Sweet trespassing on his property.

Deputies discovered a GPS device in Sweet’s backpack. This device led deputies to Sweet’s tent location, and inside the tent they found a stolen Glock handgun, a pickup truck that had previously been stolen in Missouri, and a Polaris ATV among hundreds of other items believed stolen from campers and sheds throughout the county.

The case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ali Summers and Stephen Clark.