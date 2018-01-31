Waterloo man found dead in Randolph County
A 60-year-old Waterloo man who was reported missing last week was found deceased in Randolph County.
Randolph County Sheriff Shannon Wolff said that on Jan. 24, his department received a call from Waterloo police to assist in the search for a missing person identified as Richard Joost.
Officers located his vehicle on Pleasant Ridge Road in the Turkey Bluffs State Fish and Wildlife Area during the early morning hours of Jan. 25.
Police said Joost had hunted deer there in the past.
A drone was used in addition to a ground search. Joost was found deceased in the woods around 11:30 a.m., Wolff said.
Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour said Joost died of an apparent self-inflicted wound.
Agencies assisting the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in the search included the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Chester, Red Bud, Ellis Grove, Evansville, Steeleville, Percy and Sparta fire departments.
