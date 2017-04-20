Waterloo man facing federal weapons charges

A 24-year-old Waterloo man was indicted Wednesday in federal court on multiple charges stemming from a January 2016 incident involving shots fired in the 7000 block of Fountain Creek Ridge Lane.

While executing a search warrant Thursday morning in the 5600 block of State Route 156 near Goeddeltown Road east of Waterloo on an unrelated case, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and Illinois State Police took James Cody Voss, 24, of Waterloo, into custody on federal charges of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

In 2011, Voss was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for burglary.

Two others, a man and a woman, were taken into custody during execution of the search warrant, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. They will be arraigned Friday in Monroe County Circuit Court on drug charges. Check back to this story for more information on that case once it becomes available.