Waterloo man dies of gunshot wound

By on January 26, 2018 at 3:10 pm

A 19-year-old Waterloo man died from an apparent gunshot wound Thursday night near his home.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill identified the deceased as Noah P. Hays, who was a freshman at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department requested the coroner and Illinois State Police to assist in the death investigation. Hays was found deceased in a wooded area in the 3000 block of HH Road, Hill said.

Arrangements for Hays are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.


