Waterloo man charged with sex abuse

A 70-year-old Waterloo man was charged this week with felonies stemming from alleged sex acts committed in Monroe County several years ago.

Tommy M. Seals was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Court information alleges that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 1999, and again between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2010, Seals committed sex acts with female victims who were under the age of 18 when the incidents took place.

Seals posted bond (10 percent of $50,000) and was released from the Monroe County Jail with a preliminary hearing date set for 9 a.m. on June 21.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.