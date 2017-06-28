Waterloo man breathes new life

“When I got the call, which surprised me, I was taking inhalers and sipping coffee,” Maurice Kleyer, 67, told the Republic-Times, describing the lifestyle he had succumbed to over a period of five years.

“And they said they had a set of lungs for me.

“I thought it was a joke, and when they finally convinced me it wasn’t, they asked me how soon I could be there.”

“Of course, he was crying,” added his wife, Jeanne. “It’s a very emotional time. It was surreal.”

Thus began the tale of how a 2016 double-lung transplant he received at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis has breathed new life into Kleyer, the Waterloo man who spent years on the verge of collapse from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — a group of diseases that blocks airflow into the lungs.

Kleyer, a 1967 Waterloo High School graduate, faced many challenges along the way before receiving the donor lungs, including when he was put on oxygen in 2011.

“I was taking my dad back to Oak Hill, and it was so bad that I called an ambulance for my dad and when it got there, they ended up taking me instead,” he remembered, adding he was hospitalized for a month…>>>

