Waterloo lifts up child fighting rare disease

Something wasn’t right in the world of 7-year-old Camryn Coughlin.

His concerned parents, Lindsay and Adam Coughlin, first noticed it over the summer when his eye started floating.

“The doctors said it was an exotropia (a form of eye misalignment) and scheduled him for strabismus surgery in October 2017,” a community flier explaining Camryn’s condition states. “He became clumsier and still couldn’t see well after surgery.”

But the worst news was still ahead.

“We had concerns along with the school, so we were referred to a neurologist by his pediatrician. The doctor scheduled an MRI, and that is when they found the demyelination of the brain,” the flier continues.

As it turns out, the Zahnow Elementary student had developed a rare genetic disorder known as Adrenoleukodystrophy. His parents took in the news as best they could with the knowledge that no cure is currently on the market for their sweet little boy.

“We were absolutely shocked to find that out,” Lindsay said. “After that, we were constantly using Google to find out more…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 17, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.