Waterloo Junior High School Softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School softball team. The Bulldogs (17-5) defeated Sparta on Friday, 10-0, to win a regional championship and advance to the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament. WJHS defeated Millstadt in eight innings, 5-4, last Wednesday to make the regional final. The Bulldogs will battle Mascoutah in the state tourney at Centralia on Sept. 29. First pitch is at 11 a.m. Pictured, front row, from left, are Olivia Gardner, Calli Smith, Lilly Heck, Bridgette Yearian, Katie Rakers and Annabelle Range; back row: Coach Dahm, Harper Dingwell, Norah Gum, Katie Davis, Raelyn Melching, Regan Sensel, Reese Downing, Jada Voelker, Manager Kennedy Voelker and Coach Renner. Downing struck out nine over six innings for the win, with Heck, Gum and Davis collecting two hits each. (submitted photo)