Waterloo Junior High School Girls Cross Country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the team coached by Taylor Sebestik.

Led by state champion Ali Kloeppel, the Bulldogs won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state meet in Benton on Saturday to complete an undefeated season.

Other top runners at state were Angelynn Kanyuck in third place, Kamryn Rader in 10th place, Cameron Crump in 11th place and Molly Grohmann in 18th place. (submitted photo)