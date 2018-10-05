Waterloo High School Volleyball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on October 5, 2018 at 11:13 am
The 2018 Waterloo High School volleyball squad, coached by Angie Crawford.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School volleyball squad coached by Angie Crawford.
The Bulldogs are 11-6-1 on the season, including wins last week over Triad and Jerseyville and Tuesday over Civic Memorial to improve to 6-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Among the team leaders this season are Hannah Cope, Jessie Seidel, Kati Casey, Taylor Wilson and Hailey and Paige Montgomery. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Republic-Times
