Waterloo High School Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School volleyball squad coached by Angie Crawford.

The Bulldogs are 11-6-1 on the season, including wins last week over Triad and Jerseyville and Tuesday over Civic Memorial to improve to 6-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Among the team leaders this season are Hannah Cope, Jessie Seidel, Kati Casey, Taylor Wilson and Hailey and Paige Montgomery. (Corey Saathoff photo)