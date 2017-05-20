Waterloo High School Softball | Team of Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School softball team coached by Matt Mason. The Bulldogs have won 10 straight games, including four recent Mississippi Valley Conference clashes. Last Tuesday, Waterloo traveled to previously undefeated Highland and won 4-1. Waterloo (21-7) added wins over Marion and Granite City this week. Miranda Brown, Hannah King, Taylor Downen, Erica Schaab and Ashley Reeder all homered for the Bulldogs in the win over Granite City. Waterloo hosts Edwardsville on Friday.

