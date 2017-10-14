Waterloo High School Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School soccer team. The Bulldogs (13-8) clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference title with victories over Mascoutah and Highland last week. Waterloo finished a perfect MVC schedule at 10-0 with a win Thursday at Triad.

