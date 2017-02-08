 Waterloo family to appear on Family Feud - Republic-Times | News

Waterloo family to appear on Family Feud

By on February 8, 2017 at 2:28 pm

The Shaffer sisters and cousin Bill Wirth pose with game show host Steve Harvey on the set of Family Feud. Pictured, from left, are Tammy Salger, Mary Beard, Kathy Warren, Harvey, Nancy Quernheim and Bill Wirth. (Courtesy of Family Feud)

The Shaffer family will bring new meaning to the name Family Feud when they appear on the classic TV game show on Friday, Feb. 17.

“All they kept telling us was, ‘You guys make good TV,’” Kathy Warren said.

Waterloo natives and sisters Warren, Nancy Quernheim, Mary Beard, Tammy Salger and cousin Bill Wirth were poised to give the performance of a lifetime when they finally received the call to go on stage in Atlanta, Ga., this past summer.

The family had been through the auditioning process for nearly six months after sending off a paper application that listed the top six reasons the Shaffer family should be on the Family Feud.

On top of that, they had auditioned in Kansas City, where they played a mock game, waiting three hours before being called up to participate. They were invited to a second round of auditions the same day…>>>

