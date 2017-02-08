Waterloo family to appear on Family Feud

The Shaffer family will bring new meaning to the name Family Feud when they appear on the classic TV game show on Friday, Feb. 17.

“All they kept telling us was, ‘You guys make good TV,’” Kathy Warren said.

Waterloo natives and sisters Warren, Nancy Quernheim, Mary Beard, Tammy Salger and cousin Bill Wirth were poised to give the performance of a lifetime when they finally received the call to go on stage in Atlanta, Ga., this past summer.

The family had been through the auditioning process for nearly six months after sending off a paper application that listed the top six reasons the Shaffer family should be on the Family Feud.

On top of that, they had auditioned in Kansas City, where they played a mock game, waiting three hours before being called up to participate. They were invited to a second round of auditions the same day…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the February 8 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.