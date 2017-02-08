Waterloo crash at Route 3 and Country Club Lane
By Sean McGowan
on February 8, 2017 at 12:59 pm
Waterloo Police and Fire work the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon. (Sean McGowan photo)
Waterloo police and fire departments, along with Monroe County EMS, responded at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash at Route 3 and Country Club Lane next to the U-Gas.
It is unknown whether anyone was transported for injuries.
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net