Waterloo, Columbia OK budgets

The Waterloo and Columbia city councils Monday night passed budgets for the 2018-19 fiscal year that begins May 1.

Waterloo passed a $29 million balanced budget, up about $1.26 million from last year’s.

In the electric fund, the largest portion of the city’s budget at 38 percent, receipts of $12.1 million will exceed expenditures of $11 million.

The general fund, which encompasses about 30 percent of Waterloo’s budget, expenditures are down about $100,000. Among the expenses budgeted are the addition of three new police vehicles for $126,000; the purchase of a grader for $155,000; improvements to Moore Street for $430,000; asphalt overlays on a number of city streets for $855,000; and installation of a sidewalk from Route 3 to Bulldog Boulevard at the high school for $151,000.

The city is also carrying the costs of several street department projects that have been completed but not yet billed by the state of Illinois in the amount of $683,500, city budget director Shawn Kennedy explained…>>>

The Columbia City Council passed a $17.5 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Following two years of balanced general fund budgets, the city projects a deficit of about $280,000.

“We budget very conservatively on the revenue side and we budget (for the) worst case scenario on the expenses side,” Columbia city administrator Jimmy Morani said. “Although this year we’re showing a projected deficit of the general fund, it’s very possible we will end up with a surplus again.”

Making up a steady 34 percent of the city’s budget each year, the general fund encompasses a wide range of costs including administrative overhead and salaries, police operations and salaries, and street work not covered by motor fuel tax revenue.

Although there are no big ticket items in this year’s budget comparable to last year’s $800,000 for the new outdoor warning system, there are a number of smaller expenditure increases across the range of funds…>>>

