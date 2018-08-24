 Waterloo Boys Golf | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Waterloo Boys Golf | Team of the Week

By on August 24, 2018 at 2:39 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys golf squad coached by Dave Stites (left). The Bulldogs placed third in the 21-team Alton-Tee-Off Classic last Tuesday with a score of 325. Sam Kreinberg (right) led Waterloo with a six-over-par 78, good for sixth place as an individual. On Saturday, Waterloo placed eighth in the Quincy Invitational. 

Waterloo topped Belleville West at The Orchards on Wednesday and defeated Jerseyville in a conference match at Westlake Golf Club on Thursday. Tre Wahlig was the top shooter for Waterloo in both of those wins. 

Republic-Times

