Water main break in Dupo

A water main break on Industrial Drive in Dupo left most of the town’s residents without water service on Monday.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that a boil order was issued about 2 p.m. for all of Dupo as well as the apartments on WIL Road, Bigsby Road and parts of Davis Street Ferry Road.

For more information, call Dupo Village Hall at 618-286-3280.