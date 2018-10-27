Water main break in Dupo
By Republic-Times
on October 29, 2018 at 12:23 pm
A water main break on Industrial Drive in Dupo left most of the town’s residents without water service on Monday.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that a boil order was issued about 2 p.m. for all of Dupo as well as the apartments on WIL Road, Bigsby Road and parts of Davis Street Ferry Road.
For more information, call Dupo Village Hall at 618-286-3280.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.