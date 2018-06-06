Water main break in downtown Columbia

A water main break occurred Wednesday morning on Columbia’s Main Street, resulting in a partial street closure and a boil order for some homes and businesses.

Main Street is closed from Cherry Street to Locust Street as crews work to repair the water main break. The water line should be repaired by noon, Columbia city engineer Chris Smith said.

The break occurred on an old cast iron eight-inch water line, which is being replaced as part of the city’s ongoing water main replacement project.

Smith said a boil order has been put in place until Thursday afternoon for homes and businesses located in the immediate vicinity of the incident, including some Main Street restaurants. City workers will be going door-to-door to notify all affected water customers.

“All residents and businesses between Cherry Street and Locust Street and between Main Street and Rapp Avenue are affected,” the city posted on its Facebook page.

For more information, call Columbia City Hall at 281-7144.