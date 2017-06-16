Wanda R. Everett | Obituary

Wanda R. Everett, 85 years of Columbia, IL, passed away on June 8, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1931, in Success, AR. She was married to Joe L. Everett., who survives her. They were married on January 21. 1949 in Carson City, NV.

Wanda was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.

Surviving are three sons, Ernest (Connie) Everett of Columbia, IL, Austin Everett of Columbia, IL, Joe Dale (Rose) Everett of Dupo, IL; daughter, Debra (Mike) Bollinger of Columbia, IL, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Esther, nee Stevens, Payne, granddaughter, Trudy, two brothers, Albert Payne, and Donald Payne, and a sister, Diana Hughes.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 11, 2017, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held Monday June 12, 2017, at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Siteman Cancer Center – Washington University CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63105. For more information, please access our website, www.lawlorfuneralhome.com.