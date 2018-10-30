Walter William Landgraf | Obituary

Walter William Landgraf, most recently of Ellisville, Mo., died peacefully Oct. 9, 2018, at the Ames Family Hospice House, Westlake, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 8, 1927, in the “birthing room” of his Grandfather Vogt’s former home in Columbia, son of Walter Gustave and Virginia Otillia Landgraf (nee Vogt).

He was married to Jean Marie Landgraf (nee Donovan) for 62 years; she preceded him in death.

Walter, or “Walter Bob” as he was known in and around Columbia, serendipitously met Jean (eternal gratitude to Lillian Ortman and the late Robert Donovan) on Oct. 29, 1949, at a dance at Turner Hall in Columbia. Walter always maintained that it was a classic case of true love at first sight for him. They married March 31, 1951, in chapel No. 10 of Fort Bliss, Texas, shortly after Walter began to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Walter and Jean ultimately made their home for 45 years in Ballwin, Mo. Walter worked for McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) as a systems analyst for 30 years.

Walter and Jean traveled extensively throughout North America and abroad, both before and after retiring in 1992. Walter enjoyed photography (“Picture your memories!”), parades, puns, “playing at” playing the piano, Puccini (preferably without the words), reading, always learning new things, listening to classical music and the marches of John Philip Sousa, dancing, and singing many older religious hymns and the popular songs of his younger years, especially “Skylark” (Jean’s favorite) and “Danny Boy.”

He, just like Jean, loved animals, and fully shared her particularly strong love of dogs. But above all, he loved and cherished his wife, his children and their families, his relatives and his friends. He lived a long and remarkably full, rich life and will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched. And they were many.

He was the beloved husband for nearly 62 years of the late Jean Marie Landgraf (nee Donovan); loving father of Steven (Jean) Landgraf of Lakewood, Ohio, and the late Theresa “Terri” (survived by James) Lee of Ellisville, Mo.; dear grandfather of Valerie (Scott) Mason of Chicago, Jennifer Huang of Ellisville, Mo., Jalene Huang and partner Alex Monroe of Chicago, and Jevon (Katie) Huang of Chicago; dear brother of Nancy (Alan) Machmer of Lincoln, Neb., and the late Florine (Julian) Burks of Columbia; great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother-in-law, great-uncle, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was a lifelong consummate master of “The Dash,” an inspirational poem by Linda Ellis (TheDashPoem.com).

A memorial visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Feb. 2, 2019, at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 15764 Clayton Road, Ellisville, Mo.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church.

The family respectfully suggests that any memorial contributions for Walter be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or another charitable organization if preferred.

Plans for a Celebration of Life for Walter, to be held later in 2019, are pending.

Arrangements were handled by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory.

Family and friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.