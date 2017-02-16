Walmart theft suspect speeds away

Police responded to the theft of a television from the Waterloo Walmart shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a red Chicago Bulls sweatshirt. He apparently exited the store with the TV and drove off in an older model blue Toyota Corolla, traveling south from the Walmart parking and then turning north onto Route 3 through Columbia.

A Columbia police officer spotted the vehicle on I-255, but terminated his brief pursuit due to the high speed of the suspect’s vehicle as it crossed over into Missouri. A black female was riding in the passenger seat.