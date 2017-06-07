Wallace twins key to Pirate family

The theme song of the world champion 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team was “We Are Family.”

The same song could have applied to the 2017 Valmeyer Pirates baseball bunch, as players and coaches formed a special bond bolstered by strong family connections.

Key to this tight-knit group were the Wallace twins. Brothers Easton and Erikson Wallace were the only two seniors on the team and were looked upon for leadership as the Pirates made school history by reaching the state tournament.

“It’s always been fun playing together with him, but being able to lead the team to state together was pretty special,” said Easton, the older brother by a whole two minutes.

The Wallace twins have been playing baseball together since sixth grade, although Easton was playing the game on his own much earlier than that.

Erik said he was more into football at an early age and didn’t start playing until junior high.

“It’s been a great learning experience,” Erik said. “(Easton) taught me stuff about the game early on and gave me confidence.”

Erik said he has fond memories of playing these past four years with his brother and the rest of his teammates, and this year’s run to the state title game was a “really cool experience.”

“It was definitely special,” Erik said. “Our team shared a special bond and a love of baseball, and I think we were definitely the closest group of all the teams making it to state.

“We’re really going to miss it…>>>

