McKendree University senior Andrew Wagner was worried he was in trouble.

He had received an email telling him James Dennis, president of the university, wanted to have a meeting with him.

Once he arrived at the president’s office, the Waterloo native learned he had been named a student laureate by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois.

“I came in thinking, ‘Oh, I might be in trouble for something. What did I do wrong?’” Wagner recalled. “But he congratulated me… So we just kind of had a nice half-an-hour talk about how proud he was of me as a student.”

The Lincoln Academy was first established by a proclamation of Illinois’ governor in 1964 to celebrate extraordinary Illinoisans.

In 1975, that mission was expanded to include honoring one student from each four-year college or university in the state. One student representing all community colleges is also honored.

The student laureates receive the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award for "their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities…

