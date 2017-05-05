Virginia Cook | Obituary

Virginia M. Cook, nee Green, 77, of Waterloo, died May 4, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born May 5, 1939, in Marianna, Fla.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Cook; children Sharon (Steve) Neill and Robert Joseph “Joe” Cook Jr.; grandchildren Ben (Maura) Neill, Timothy (Bianca) Neil, Reese Neill, Sam Neill and Kayla Cook; three great grandchildren: Marina Neill, Giana Neill and TJ Neill; brother Benny (Debby) Green; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents A.B. and Jewel (nee Atwell) Green.

Virginia was a member of First Baptist Church of Waterloo and formerly employed at Putnam County, Fla. and Gadsden County, Fla. Virginia was an accomplished musician in voice and piano. She served as accompanist in churches where her husband was a pastor. She also taught piano. She was also active in her church as a children’s teacher.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Waterloo

Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9 a.m. until time of service Monday, May 8, at First Baptist Church

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. May 8 at First Baptist Church, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.