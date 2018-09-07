Victoria | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Victoria. My foster mommy is just heartbroken that she can’t keep me, but unfortunately her other cat just isn’t adjusting with me around.

I’m a gorgeous, petite one-year-old kitty who is very affectionate and wants to be the center of attention.

I’m great with kids and dogs and I’m used to an active household.

I’m ready to be the new queen of your home. Please come meet me. I know you’ll fall in love!

Visit Victoria at the Helping Strays shelter.

Visit http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018319f/victoria for more information on this gorgeous kitty.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.