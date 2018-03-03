Veronica A. Gregson | Obituary

Veronica A. Gregson (nee Gale), 87, of Hecker, died March 2, 2018, in Red Bud.

She was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Fountain Bluff Township in Jackson County, daughter of the late Henry and Matilda Gale (nee Shields).

She was married to Quentin J. Gregson; he preceded her in death.

Veronica was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker.

She is survived by her children Gerard Q. (Clara) Gregson, Michael G. (Nancy) Gregson, and Marvin C. (Elaine) Gregson; daughter-in-law LuAnn Gregson; grandchildren Chad Gregson, Bradley Gregson, Jeremey (Stacy) Gregson, Jamie (Sarah) Gregson, Stefanie (Aaron) Cope, Scott (Lyndall) Gregson, Dr. Kristi (Dr. Jason) Moore, Katie (Dr. James) Munden, Aaron Gregson (fiancé Megan Schilling), and Lucas Gregson; great-grandchildren Alyssa Gregson, Megan Gregson, Charley Gregson, Damon Gregson, Ian Matzenbacher, Tommy Gregson, Cassidy Gregson, Brady Moore, Brynn Moore, Finley Moore, Maddox Moore, Doris Munden, Cynthia Munden, James Munden, Trey Munden; brother Chris (Kathy) Gale; sisters Kathleen Scheer, Edith (Doug) Sahlin, and Rosalie Dollar; sisters-in-law Betty Gale, Linda Gale, Rita Orlet, and Maxine Linnertz; brothers-in-law Norbert Dreisewerd, and George (Billie) Gregson; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Veronica was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Francis B. Gregson, granddaughter Amie Gregson, brothers Wilburn Gale and Bernard Gale; sisters Loretta Dreisewerd and Bridget VanFleet, and brothers-in-law Jim Scheer, Jim VanFleet, Herb Dollar, Alvin Linnertz, and Clem Orlet.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 5, and 8-9:15 a.m. March 6, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 6, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to

Hospice of Southern Illinois, Red Bud Regional Hospital or St. Augustine Cemetery Fund.