Verna Trost | Obituary

Verna Trost (nee Hoffmann), 88, of Waterloo, died Aug. 10, 2017, in Columbia.

She was born Sept. 22, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Gustav W. and Hilda Hoffmann (nee Schultheis).

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown and Women’s Fellowship.

She was a co-founder of Trost Feed & Supply and Trost Plastics.

She is survived by her children Dennis (Janet) Trost and Ellen (Don) Edler; grandchildren Theresa (Patrick) Holly, Brian (Robin) Edler, and Brad (Kate) Edler; great-grandchildren Trey and Lucas Holly, Dallen Edler, Levi and Lance Edler, and Krista Wandro; brother Marvin (Catherine) Hoffmann; sister Pearl Graves; sisters-in-law Marilyn Hoffmann and Doris Hoerr; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur W. Trost, brothers Richard Hoffmann and Louis Hoffmann, and sister Gloria (Lionel) Mund.

Visitation was Aug. 13, at Quernheim Funeral Home and Aug. 14, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services were Aug. 14, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John UCC, Maeystown.