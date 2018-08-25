Vehicle vs. bicycle crash near Red Bud

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. Saturday to a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle on LL Road near Route 159 just north of Red Bud. The bicyclist sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to emergency radio dispatch. The Red Bud Fire Department assisted Monroe County EMS in responding to the incident.

