The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to a report that a vehicle struck a mobile home at 5506 LL Road near Tipton.

Police said a vehicle driven by Marilyn A. Weber, 56, of Fults, was traveling east on LL Road when she missed the curve and struck the south end of a mobile home. No injuries were reported in the incident.

WFD officials determined the structural integrity of the mobile home was not compromised following the crash.