Vehicle crash in Waterloo

Waterloo police and fire department and Monroe County EMS personnel responded shortly before noon Saturday to a two-vehicle crash with possible injury on South Market Street at Route 156 near the Wayne’s One Stop gas station. The vehicles involved were a red Chevy Silverado and a white Mercury Montero.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.