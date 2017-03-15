Vehicle break-ins, car stolen in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing information following the report of three vehicle break-ins and a car stolen overnight.

The stolen car is a white 2004 Ford Taurus. The unlocked car was parked in the 2600 block of Elmwood Court with its keys left in the ignition, police said. Three unlocked vehicles on Columbia Lakes Drive, located near the site of where the car was stolen, were also entered with loose change and other easily accessible items stolen from inside.

The alleged crimes took place sometime between 10:45 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area between those times is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul issued a reminder to residents to lock their vehicles at all times.