Valmeyer wins Firecracker Tournament

July 4, 2017

Pictured is the Valmeyer senior legion squad with its first place trophy from the Firecracker Tournament in Belleville. Pictured, front row, from left, are Drew Drabant, Cole Juelfs, Kyle Steve, Easton Wallace, Ryan Brinkman, Jacob Rowold and coach Greg Reinhardt; back row: coach Jason Chism, Philip Reinhardt, Michael Chism, Jake Krekel, Andrew Whipple, Drew Maus and Riley McCarthy. (submitted photo)

The Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion baseball team went a perfect 6-0 over the holiday weekend to win the Firecracker Wooden Bat Tournament at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville on Monday.

Valmeyer topped Jackson, Mo., in the title game, 8-3, with Easton Wallace picking up the win on the mound. Drew Drabant had a key two-RBI triple and Cole Juelfs had a two-RBI double to put the game away late.

Valmeyer defeated the Belleville Hilgards, 1-0, to advance to the championship game of the 15-team tournament. Philip Reinhardt pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout. Andrew Whipple singled and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jake Krekel.

Post 901 went 4-0 in Jerseyville pool play to advance to the final four of this year’s tourney.


