Valmeyer wins Firecracker Tournament

The Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion baseball team went a perfect 6-0 over the holiday weekend to win the Firecracker Wooden Bat Tournament at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville on Monday.

Valmeyer topped Jackson, Mo., in the title game, 8-3, with Easton Wallace picking up the win on the mound. Drew Drabant had a key two-RBI triple and Cole Juelfs had a two-RBI double to put the game away late.

Valmeyer defeated the Belleville Hilgards, 1-0, to advance to the championship game of the 15-team tournament. Philip Reinhardt pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout. Andrew Whipple singled and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jake Krekel.

Post 901 went 4-0 in Jerseyville pool play to advance to the final four of this year’s tourney.