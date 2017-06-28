Valmeyer senior legion carrying the torch

In its inaugural season, the Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion baseball team is off to a strong start.

Post 901 fielded only a junior legion team the past few summers, but had enough players to add a senior legion squad to the mix in 2017.

Featuring several players from the state runner-up Valmeyer High School team this spring, Post 901 is 11-5-1 on the season. Other members of the team played this spring at Columbia High School.

Leading the way on offense for Valmeyer is centerfielder Jake Krekel. Picking up where he left off for the Pirates in the spring, Krekel is hitting .477 with two triples and 13 runs scored already this summer.

Another key player has been…>>>

