Valmeyer Junior High School Volleyball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on March 9, 2018 at 3:20 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School volleyball team, which defeated Freeburg on Saturday, 21-19, 21-18, to win the Gibault Junior High School Volleyball Tournament. Last weekend, Valmeyer won the Chester Lutheran Tournament.
The VJHS volleyball girls currently have an overall record of 23-3 this season.
Pictured with the tourney plaque, front row, from left, are Brooke Miller, Emily Rogers, Kylie Eschmann, Mia McSchooler and Kierstin Miller; back row: coach Andrea Inman, coach Jenny Kohnz, Sierra Hohnbaum, Greta Kohnz, Lydia Henerfauth, Markee Voelker, Jayna Krekel, coach Karla Bivins and coach Michelle Miller. (submitted photo)
