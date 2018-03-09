Valmeyer Junior High School Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Junior High School volleyball team, which defeated Freeburg on Saturday, 21-19, 21-18, to win the Gibault Junior High School Volleyball Tournament. Last weekend, Valmeyer won the Chester Lutheran Tournament.

The VJHS volleyball girls currently have an overall record of 23-3 this season.

Pictured with the tourney plaque, front row, from left, are Brooke Miller, Emily Rogers, Kylie Eschmann, Mia McSchooler and Kierstin Miller; back row: coach Andrea Inman, coach Jenny Kohnz, Sierra Hohnbaum, Greta Kohnz, Lydia Henerfauth, Markee Voelker, Jayna Krekel, coach Karla Bivins and coach Michelle Miller. (submitted photo)