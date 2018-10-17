Valmeyer joins Jessica’s fight

Valmeyer High School sophomore Jessica Hicks’ night began with a surprise: a ride in a fire truck.

“That was really fun,” Jessica said with a smile. “I’ve never ridden in one.”

After parading through the streets of the village, Jessica, who is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, entered the gym where the scheduled volleyball match between Valmeyer and Red Bud took place.

Valmeyer’s “Block, Run, Drive and Kick Out Cancer” event took place last Tuesday in Jessica’s honor, replacing the annual “Volley for the Cure” match the school has been hosting for breast cancer awareness since 2009.

Jessica was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the end of May.

Jessica, who lives in Maeystown, had gone in for surgery to remove a cyst that had been bothering her since the year before.

Original biopsy results indicated the cyst was benign, so the doctors drained it. When it returned, they operated and found the cancer.

The VHS volleyball team quickly sprung into action

