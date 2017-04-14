Valmeyer High School Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School baseball team coached by Greg Reinhardt. The Pirates are off to an 11-4 start to the season, including a 7-1 victory over Althoff last Saturday and wins this week over New Athens and Marissa to improve to 5-0 in Kaskaskia Division play.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.