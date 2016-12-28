Urgent care returning to Monroe County

Monroe County will soon be home to an urgent care medical facility again.

Gateway Urgent Care is scheduled to open on the first floor of the new, five-story 11 South medical office building on Sand Bank Road at Route 3 in Columbia.

The urgent care facility will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, director Michelle Waller said.

Gateway Urgent Care will offer services 12 hours a day, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An open house will take place Thursday, Jan. 5, to allow the public to visit the facility and see what it offers to them.

Urgent care facilities offer care for non-life threatening illnesses or injuries that arise on weekends or after normal doctors’ office hours, as well as treatment for injuries, including sprains, strains, abrasions, cuts and fractures. Urgent care facilities are not substitutes for full-fledged emergency rooms, and patients requiring that level of hospital care will be referred or transferred.

Gateway Urgent Care is located on the north side of 11 South, conveniently by the lower parking lot entrance. It occupies some 4,400 square feet of the approximately 63,000- square-foot building, and provides six examination rooms and one procedure room…>>>

