Unger’s Redbirds win Triple-A title

September 19, 2018

Memphis Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger is pictured third from left with the team as it celebrates the national title on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A baseball affiliate won the top trophy Tuesday night thanks in part to the leadership of one local man.

Waterloo native Craig Unger, a 1995 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, has served as general manager of the Memphis Redbirds since 2014. Unger has since taken on the additional titles of team president and minority owner.

After losing to Durham in last year’s Triple-A National Championship, the Redbirds slugged their way past the Bulls, 14-4, on Tuesday as they claimed their first Triple-A title.

Memphis won its second straight Pacific Coast League title this year by defeating Fresno in the best-of-five championship series, 3-1. In 2017, the Redbirds fell to Durham, 5-3, in the Triple-A National Championship.

Unger, who graduated from Webster University in St. Louis and worked in corporate sales and marketing for the Cardinals before taking on the GM role at Memphis, has earned praise from Cardinals officials for his enthusiasm and initiative.

