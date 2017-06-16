U20 St. Louis FC Soccer Squad | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the U20 St. Louis FC soccer squad, which won the Missouri State Cup over the weekend to advance to the regional round set to take place in South Dakota. The team features recent Waterloo High School graduate Ben Huels (back row, fourth from left), who led the Bulldogs this past fall with 30 goals and 12 assists. Huels will play for Saint Louis University in the fall.

