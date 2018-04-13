Tyler Kempfer | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on April 13, 2018 at 1:21 pm
Tyler Kempfer
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School baseball player Tyler Kempfer.
The senior catcher currently leads the Pirates in hitting at .465 with 20 hits, including seven doubles, and 14 RBIs.
Kempfer went 6-for-7 in Valmeyer’s doubleheader sweep of Althoff on Saturday. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.