Tyler Kempfer | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on April 13, 2018 at 1:21 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School baseball player Tyler Kempfer.

The senior catcher currently leads the Pirates in hitting at .465 with 20 hits, including seven doubles, and 14 RBIs.

Kempfer went 6-for-7 in Valmeyer’s doubleheader sweep of Althoff on Saturday. (Corey Saathoff photo)