Two-vehicle crash on I-255

Columbia police, fire and EMS joined Illinois State Police in responding about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-255 near the 4.8 mile marker on the Illinois side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Initial reports indicate a white sedan rolled down an embankment near Ramsey Road, deploying airbags.

Efforts to reach the Ramsey Road scene were temporarily hampered by a train in the area, but EMS was able to arrive on scene rapidly and provide aid to the driver; there were no passengers in the vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The second vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of I-255. Injuries are believed to be minor.

Additional information will be added as it is available.