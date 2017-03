Two-vehicle crash south of Waterloo

By Sean McGowan on March 15, 2017 at 5:31 pm

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s responded shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on Route 3 at T Road south of Waterloo. The vehicles involved were a black Dodge Avenger and red Chevy Monte Carlo.

No one involved required medical transport, and traffic was slowed for a short period of time.