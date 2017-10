Two-vehicle accident at Bottom Road

By Sean McGowan on October 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

Columbia fire, police and EMS were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Route 3 at Bottom Road.

One person was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis for unknown injuries. One of the vehicles involved was a GMC Envoy.

Emergency vehicles temporarily blocked the righthand lane on northbound Route 3 as crews worked to clean up the scene.