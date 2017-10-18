Two-vehicle accident at Bottom Road
By Sean McGowan
on October 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm
Columbia fire, police and EMS were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Route 3 at Bottom Road.
One person was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis for unknown injuries. One of the vehicles involved was a GMC Envoy.
Emergency vehicles temporarily blocked the righthand lane on northbound Route 3 as crews worked to clean up the scene.
Pictured, emergency personnel work the scene of a two-vehicle accident at Route 3 at Bottom Road. (Sean McGowan photo)
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net