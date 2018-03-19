Two sent to prison for role in area meth ring

A Red Bud man and a Lenzburg woman were both sentenced last week to federal prison for their roles in an area methamphetamine ring.

Jeremy J. Humphries, 33, of Red Bud, and Mandy L. Hagen, 30, of Lenzburg, previously pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The indictment alleged that the offense occurred between 2015 and April 2017 in Perry, Randolph, Monroe, and St. Clair counties.

Humphries was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release and was fined $200.

Hagen was sentenced to seven years in prisom to be followed by four years of supervised release and was fined $200.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings established that Humphries and Hagen were involved with each other and numerous other persons in the distribution of ice, which is a version of meth with a purity level of at least 80 percent.

At sentencing, the district court found that Humphries was responsible for the distribution of over 1.3 kilograms of ice. Humphries received an enhanced sentence based on his possession of a stolen SKS rifle during his drug involvement.

The district court determined Hagen was responsible for the distribution of 372 grams of ice. Evidence also established that Hagen had allowed meth to be manufactured at her apartment.

Co-defendants Jeremy Copple and Paige Gleghorn have previously received prison sentences of 14 years and 11.5 years, respectively, for their role in the meth conspiracy.

Five additional co-defendants have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Drug Tactical Unit, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois, Chester Police Department, Coulterville Police Department, Belleville Police Department, Lenzburg Police Department, Perry County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Randolph and Monroe County state’s attorney’s offices also assisted in the investigation.