Two men injured in ATV crash

Two men were seriously injured in an ATV crash that occurred Saturday night southeast of Hecker in rural Monroe County.

Emergency responders were requested to respond shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of LL Road near Beck Road. Two men riding a friend’s ATV — Matt Burmester, 34, and Richard Brandenberger, 57, both of Red Bud — were ejected when the ATV lost control at a high rate of speed and rolled multiple times.

Neither of the men were wearing a helmet, police said. Both were airlifted by medical helicopters to St. Louis hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.