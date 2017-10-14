 Two men injured in ATV crash - Republic-Times | News

Two men injured in ATV crash

By on October 16, 2017 at 3:20 pm

Two men were seriously injured in an ATV crash that occurred Saturday night southeast of Hecker in rural Monroe County.

Emergency responders were requested to respond shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of LL Road near Beck Road. Two men riding a friend’s ATV — Matt Burmester, 34, and Richard Brandenberger, 57, both of Red Bud — were ejected when the ATV lost control at a high rate of speed and rolled multiple times.

Neither of the men were wearing a helmet, police said. Both were airlifted by medical helicopters to St. Louis hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.


