Two men arrested in cannabis operation

Multiple police agencies were involved in the Tuesday arrest of two men on felony drug charges south of Waterloo.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said members of the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Police Department executed a search warrant at 5601 Kaskaskia Road. A Waterloo detective investigating an unrelated case in smelled a strong odor of cannabis as he approached the residence, prompting a request for assistance from MEGSI and the MCSD.

The resident, Matthew Sauer, 31, of Waterloo, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful production of cannabis and criminal fortification of a residence.

Matthew Nichols, 25, of Columbia, was also taken into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

On Wednesday, Sauer and Nichols were arraigned on charges with bond set at $10,000. Sauer posted bond and was released, but Nichols remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.