Two from Waterloo facing meth charges

A 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman from Waterloo were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges following the execution of a warrant Thursday morning in the 5600 block of State Route 156 east of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and Illinois State Police participated in the warrant execution, which resulted in the arrests of Matthew A. Hurley, 30, and Erin R. Matzenbacher, 29, both of Waterloo.

Hurley was arraigned Friday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse on charges of aggravated unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver (between 15 and 100 grams) and unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver (between 15 and 100 grams) — both Class X felonies — and possession of meth (less than five grams). Bond for Hurley was set at $250,000.

Matzenbacher was also arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful use of property and possession of meth. Court information alleges that she knowingly used her property for the delivery of meth. Bond for Matzenbacher was set at $30,000.

Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo.

Also during the warrant execution, James Cody Voss, 24, of Waterloo, was taken into custody on federal charges of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. He had been indicted on the federal charges Wednesday. For more on that story, click here.