Two cars stolen in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating the theft of two cars overnight from the 300 block of Bradington Drive.

The thefts occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, police said. An unlocked truck that contained keys to the two vehicles, 2016 and 2017 Chevrolet Malibus, was accessed and then the suspects drove away with the cars.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit was requested to assist in the investigation. Police contacted OnStar, which tracked both stolen cars to East St. Louis. Both cars were found unoccupied and undamaged Monday morning.

In addition to the two stolen cars, items including loose change were reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles on Forest View Lane during the same time period.

Police continue to investigate the incidents. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of the crime is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.